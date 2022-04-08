ROAD Reaches Market Cap of $67,508.51 (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. ROAD has a market cap of $67,508.51 and $152,024.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

