First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $34.44. 429,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,697. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767 over the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after buying an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 503,632 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

