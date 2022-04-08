EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENLC. Mizuho raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 1,791,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,365. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

