Nexus Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and $593,847.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,128,258 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

