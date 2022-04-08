ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €39.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.22 ($43.10).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($19.47) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($33.80).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

