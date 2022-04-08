Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.34 ($21.25).

DEQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($19.56) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.16) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.23) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($19.23) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

ETR DEQ remained flat at $€15.90 ($17.47) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €13.26 ($14.57) and a 1-year high of €21.68 ($23.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.