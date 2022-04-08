TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $4.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
TrueCar stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 573,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,267. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.02.
TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
