TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $4.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TrueCar stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 573,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,267. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 658,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 210,879 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

