Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 303,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,329. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $20.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

