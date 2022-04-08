ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.13.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ArcBest by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,773 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.19. 779,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,027. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

