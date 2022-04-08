Brokerages Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price at $9.20

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,022. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 3,141,361 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

