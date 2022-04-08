LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.98. 1,378,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,886. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.40. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.22.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.