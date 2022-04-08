Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.54. The stock had a trading volume of 307,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,671. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

