$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $719.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.23. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.