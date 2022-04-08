AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,057.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO traded up $34.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,190.56. 204,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,949.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,902.01. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,221.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

