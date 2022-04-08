FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. 726,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

