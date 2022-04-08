International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.30). International Seaways reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

International Seaways stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 518,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $982.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in International Seaways by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,315,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

