West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,458,000 after buying an additional 46,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.58. The company had a trading volume of 232,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.32 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

