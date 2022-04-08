Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $28.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $18.12. 9,830,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,825. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. Fastly has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085 in the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

