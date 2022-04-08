Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 589,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,891. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veracyte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,114,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,499,000 after buying an additional 181,381 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

