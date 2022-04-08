Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives $14.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Zynex stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 391,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $241.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.90. Zynex has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 258.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 97.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

