EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 370.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in EVO Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

