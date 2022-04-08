TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $221,558.00

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. TEMCO has a market cap of $21.92 million and approximately $221,558.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

