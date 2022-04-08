Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.21 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $137.71 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002394 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,252,563 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

