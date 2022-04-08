State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $84.17. 1,152,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.