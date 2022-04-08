FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,570 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. 7,142,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $54.37.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

