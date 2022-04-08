Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $23.40

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 343,312 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 61,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 235,903 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
