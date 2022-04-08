Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will post sales of $581.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $571.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $590.77 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $512.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 68,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

