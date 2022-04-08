General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

GD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.04. 1,071,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.00. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $180.88 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,990,000 after acquiring an additional 69,523 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 396.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

