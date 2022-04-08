DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Cowen lowered their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. 2,774,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
