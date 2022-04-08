DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Cowen lowered their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. 2,774,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

