DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

DMAC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,678. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

