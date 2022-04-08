Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson Sells 5,622 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VRNT traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $50.49. 359,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,698. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

