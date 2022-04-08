FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel Sells 1,207 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FDS stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.82. 384,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.86 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.