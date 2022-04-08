Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

PRF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.85. 56,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.94. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

