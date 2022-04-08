Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Francis Bernstein acquired 105,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $124,492.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 334,422 shares of company stock valued at $422,357 and sold 20,715 shares valued at $31,861. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $10,591,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. 222,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

