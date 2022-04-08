Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 166.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $353,390.12 and approximately $330.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars.

