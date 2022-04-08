Brokerages Set Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target at $18.75

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

CNTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Centogene stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -1.58. Centogene has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 213.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 15.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 258,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 10.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

