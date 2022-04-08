Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.76 Million

Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will report sales of $117.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.34 million and the lowest is $116.17 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $83.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $649.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.27 million to $650.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $293.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $449.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.52. 1,137,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,157. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

