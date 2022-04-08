Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Michael L. Perica Sells 3,321 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $19,992.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RMNI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 327,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $532.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

