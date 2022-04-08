Insider Buying: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,345 Shares of Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2,345 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $11,115.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, January 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 24,031 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $119,193.76.

NASDAQ TARA traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.19. 53,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

