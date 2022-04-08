Insider Selling: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells 542 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $163.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after buying an additional 648,157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 211.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

