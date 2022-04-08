BitGreen (BITG) Market Capitalization Achieves $751,382.81

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded flat against the dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00197846 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00041544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00023012 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00383171 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

