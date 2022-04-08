KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,226.00

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $609,801.93 and approximately $2,226.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.86 or 0.07538960 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,342.41 or 1.00041281 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

