Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.16 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $418,003.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.86 or 0.07538960 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,342.41 or 1.00041281 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

