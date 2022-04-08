Genaro Network Reaches Market Cap of $9.88 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $718,263.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00035872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00105840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

