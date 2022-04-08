DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 29.6% This Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $237.61 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.00259653 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004894 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023173 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.04 or 0.00668729 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,615,734 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, "DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. "

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

