MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$25.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,313. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$16.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 411.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.08.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

