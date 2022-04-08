Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $203.65. 821,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,746. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $201.86 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.79.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

