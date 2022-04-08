Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$147.55

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.55.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,849,173.

Shares of TSE:RY traded up C$1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$136.66. 2,161,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,598. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$114.91 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The firm has a market cap of C$193.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

