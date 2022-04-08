LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.60.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($74.73) to €62.00 ($68.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.55. 475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $76.93.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.