Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.25

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and traded as low as $16.51. Otsuka shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 62,633 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57.
About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otsuka (OTSKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.