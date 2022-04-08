Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.25

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and traded as low as $16.51. Otsuka shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 62,633 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

